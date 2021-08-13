Premier League Preview – Southampton

Watch all of the 2021/22 Premier League season with beIN SPORTS

What to Expect?



A flirt with relegation and then a timely pull away from the drop zone, just like last season for Southampton. The loss of Danny Ings to Aston Villa will be a big blow for Southampton who certainly relied on his twelve goals last season. The Saints have attempted to fill the void left by capturing Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong, but the jury remains out on the former Newcastle United man.

Players to watch?



After a lively summer representing Scotland at Euro 2020, it’s time for Che Adams to step up for Southampton. The striker certainly showed glimpses of his quality last season and will need to put in some more consistent performances this year. Theo Walcott will have a point to prove after returning back to the club from Southampton, his Premier League experience could be vital in galvanizing a young squad.

Predicted Finish – 13th

Expect more of the same for Ralph Hasenhüttl and considering the number of big names leaving this summer that could be a blessing for Southampton fans. A season of transition awaits and the Austrian has the ability and trust of the club hierarchy to get the job done. Let’s just hope he doesn’t oversee another 9-0 defeat.

