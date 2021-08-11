Premier League Preview – Norwich

Watch all of the 2021/22 Premier League season with beIN SPORTS

What to Expect?



An exciting season of thrills and spills await for Norwich on their return to the Premier League. After bossing the championship, Daniel Farke will be targeting survival on his second attempt at managing in the Premier League. The German coach would have learnt plenty of lessons first time around and it will be interesting to see how he has tactically developed after a year in the championship.





Players to watch?



Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour will be the man to watch at Norwich this season. After a staggering performance against England in the European Championship, the Scottish youngster attracted the interest of several clubs in the Premier League. Fortunately, Daniel Farke sweet-talked Chelsea and Gilmour to sign the midfield in what could be a huge signing for the Canaries to beat relegation.

Predicted Finish – 17th

It will be a close-run thing, but Norwich will just beat the drop back into the Championship. Daniel Farke has more experience of playing in the top flight and the likes of Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons are another year into their development. Coupled with a number of young, hungry summer signings such are Josh Sargent the Canaries could be staying up in the Premier League.





Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to follow all the action from the Premier League.