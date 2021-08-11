Premier League Preview – Manchester United

Watch all of the 2021/22 Premier League season with beIN SPORTS

What to Expect?

Ollie is staying at the wheel, and after a summer of big summer signings, all seems well for Manchester United. After finishing in second last season, and twelve points behind rivals Man City, many fans will be hoping that the big-name signings of Raphaël Varane and Jadon Sancho will be the catalyst to forge a realistic title charge this season.





Players to watch?



He may not have had much game time at Euro 2020, but the signing of Jadon Sancho is one to get the fans excited. The winger has plenty of pace and an eye for goal and will add some much-needed competition in attack.

Harry Maguire was ever-present for United, and the club captain will need another commanding season at the back alongside Varane if the Red Devils are realistically to compete for silverware.



Predicted Finish – 3rd



United will go close, but will ultimately miss out in their quest for a first Premier League title since the 2012-13 season. Ole may have been tied down to a long-term deal, but his personality and crucially the ability to string together results when it matters is still in doubt. Expectations will be higher following the big-name signings, and the Norwegian boss will fall just short.



