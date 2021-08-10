Premier League Preview – Leeds

Watch all of the 2021/22 Premier League season with beIN SPORTS

What to Expect?



More of the same from Marcelo Bielsa and his all-conquering Leeds United side. The Lilly Whites gained plenty of plaudits for their all-action style on their return to the Premier League, and expect a season of consolidation under the charismatic Argentinian coach.

Players to watch

Left-back Junior Firpo has been signed from Barcelona and will be a useful asset for the side. More importantly, Jack Harrison has been captured on a permanent deal after an impressive stint on loan from Manchester City. After scoring 17 Premier League goals, and pushing for a place in the England squad it will be interesting to see if Patrick Bamford will be able to repeat a season of consistent goal scoring.

Predicted Finish – 9th

Bielsa likes a small playing squad and that could potentially be the downfall of Leeds pushing to greater heights in the Premier League. After upsetting the odds last season, it will be interesting to see how the veteran coach will develop his playing style again to keep his opponents guessing. With few major reinforcements, expect Leeds to finish again in the top half of the table.



