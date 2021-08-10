Premier League Preview – Chelsea

Watch all of the 2021/22 Premier League season with beIN SPORTS

What to expect?



The Champions League winners will be looking to take their impressive season under Thomas Tuchel up a level and make a push for the Premier League title. After spending big on a much needed u, expectations will be high and Tuchel will be well aware that anything else than some form of success could end in a swift exit from Stamford Bridge.



Players to Watch

All eyes will be Romelu Lukaku ahead of a big-money return to the Kings Road. The Belgian striker will have a point to prove at Stamford Bridge after leaving in 2014. After leading Inter Milan to Serie A title glory last season, expect a more mature Lukaku to make a major difference in front of goal for the Blues.

Callum Hudson-Odoi impressed Thomas Tuchel when he initially arrived at Chelsea, and the England international is primed for a big season. Likely to be employed as a wing-back Hudson-Odoi has caught the eye in pre-season and will be looking to tie down a starting place in the side.



Predicted Finish – 2nd

A title tilt is on the cards for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel. The team last season showed their defensive might, and the combined goals from Romelu Lukaku points to a season to remember for the west London side although we feel they might just be pipped to the post in the Premier League title race.

