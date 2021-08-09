Premier League Preview – Brentford

Watch all of the 2021/22 Premier League season with beIN SPORTS

What to expect?

Perhaps one of the biggest unknowns in 2021/22 is how Brentford will fare in the Premier League. One of the serial promotion hopefuls from the Championships in the last few seasons, Brentford finally reached the promised lands of the Premier League with a win against Swansea in the play-off final.

Often praised for their fluid football and unique transfer model can that be replicated in the Premier League? Danish manager Thomas Frank will do his best but may have to play with some pragmatism if the side from West London is to stay up at the first time of asking.





Players to watch

Championship top goalscorer Ivan Toney will be the main man for the bees this season. The former Newcastle striker has worked his way up the league pyramid and enjoyed a sensational season of 33 goals in 48 championship games the highest ever number of goals in the division. Newly promoted sides often struggle in front of goal, and if the 25-year-old can quickly adapt he could be pivotal in keeping the side in the division.

Elsewhere, Danish international midfielder Mathias Jensen was a vital cog in the side that gained promotion. Having played at Brentford since 2019, he is well aware of the system employed by Thomas Frank and will have to be at his energetic best if the newbies can beat the drop.



Predicted Finish – 20th

The Premier League will prove to be a steep learning curve for Brentford. Despite impressing, a quick return to the Championship is a realistic possibility. Similar to Norwich who previously saw relegation only to consolidate in the Championship to return better off financially and a little more Premier League savvy.

