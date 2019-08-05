Premier League Preview - Aston Villa

Mitch Freeley

Manager - Dean Smith

2018/19 Finish – 5th (Championship, promoted via playoffs)

What’s New – Villa are back in the big time, after three seasons out of the top flight the Midlands side returned to the promised land of the Premier League via the playoffs. Now, Dean Smith will be tasked with keeping the Villains in the league with the help of loyal assistant John Terry.

Plenty of new faces have arrived at Villa Park in the summer, including the exciting Brazilian striker Wesley Moraes from Club Brugge and more Premier League savvy players in the form of defenders Tyrone Mings and Tom Heaton.

Key Man – Villa through and through Jack Grealish enjoyed a superb second half of last season to help his childhood club gain promotion. The 23-year-old is likely to be handed the captain’s armband for the season and will be relishing the opportunity of testing his skills against the very best of the Premier League

What to Expect – Aston Villa fans will be hoping for a comfortable return to the top flight, well away from any relegation battle. Having kept the key players that helped them get promoted, expect some teething problems at first before a solid, unspectacular survival in the Premier League.

Predicted Finish – 15th



