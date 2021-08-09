Premier League Preview – Arsenal

Watch all of the 2021/22 Premier League season with beIN SPORTS



What to expect?

More of the same from the Gunners? Two consecutive eighth-placed finishes under Mikel Arteta and based on what we have seen from the Spanish coach, you can perhaps expect similar. At the time of writing Arsenal have plenty of players to move on if they are to release the funds for a much needed creative midfielder.

The lack of European football could be a blessing for Arsenal, meaning they can focus their attentions on the Premier League, although if Arteta makes a slow start expect plenty of protests from a fan base who are not used to be out of the top four.





Players to watch



England international defender Ben Whyte will grab the headlines, but it will be interesting how the precocious talents of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka continue to develop. If the pair who are now tied down to long-term deals keep on performing then the Gunners can make a creditable push for Champions League football.

Predicted Finish – 5th

An improvement on last season, but ultimately disappointment for Arsenal fans who will be expecting a top-four finish. A lack of consistency when it matters has often been the problem for this group of players, and that will prove to be the undoing on their quest for Champions League football.



