Premier League - Newcastle vs Everton - Preview

After a January of significant change for both sides, the Toffees visit St James' Park to take on the cash splashing Magpies.

Newcastle spent over £90million in the January transfer window on Kieran Trippier (£12m, Atletico Madrid), Chris Wood (£25m, Burnley), Bruno Guimaraes (£40m, Lyon) and Dan Burn (£11m, Brighton) as well as securing Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa.

The high spending January window for Newcastle comes following the £300million Saudi takeover as the new owners aim to secure their Premier League status and move clear of the relegation zone.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle have put together a three-game unbeaten run which has coincided with an upturn in form for Dean Smith's Canaries. The Magpies are sitting in 19th place (W2, D9, L10), two points behind Norwich who are out of the relegation zone for now.

Newcastle must make do without the likes of Callum Wilson, Isaac Hayden and Federico Fernandez. Paul Dummett, Joelinton and Jamaal Lascelles also remain doubts.

Eddie Howe may therefore feel it necessary to showcase some of his new arrivals as Newcastle continue their mission to avoid the drop.

In the latest update concerning the club, Dan Ashworth, recently Brighton's highly-regarded Technical Director, has resigned from his role at the Seagulls ahead of an expected move to Newcastle in a key role.

The big question that remains however is this... Have Newcastle got what it takes to beat the drop?

Newcastle Predicted Team:

Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett; Willock, Shelvey, Guimaraes; Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin

📺 Eddie Howe spoke with the media this morning ahead of the visit of Everton to St. James' Park tomorrow.



⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 7, 2022

When – Tuesday 8th February 2022

KO – 22:45 PM

Channel – beIN SPORTS 1 EN

Online – beIN CONNECT

It has been a torrid spell for Everton in the Premier League who have dropped down to 16th. The Toffees are without a league victory since their 2-1 comeback victory over Arsenal at Goodison Park back in early December and have picked up just six points since October.

However, the appointment of Frank Lampard has started on a positive note with a 4-1 FA Cup victory over out-of-form Brentford, setting up a fifth round clash with the only non-league side remaining in the competition - Boreham Wood.

Lampard's dream start ended a nightmare run for the Toffees and this was the first time Everton had scored the opening goal in a game since Tom Davies' opener in the 5-2 defeat to Watford. A damning statistic for the sluggish style adopted under previous incumbent, Rafa Benitez.

With new signings Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek cup-tied, Lampard utilised the same squad members which have regularly failed deliver. However, this performance will restore hope to the Goodison Park faithful as Everton scored four goals in a game for the first time since February 2021 (5-4 ET win vs Tottenham in FA Cup).

The new manager has something of a point to prove himself. After an undeniably successful spell at now bottom of the Championship Derby, leading the Rams to the Play-off final he will be seeking to rebuild his reputation.

After a high-spending and ultimately underachieving final 17 games of his Chelsea tenure, Lampard has taken time out of the game and bided his time until the appropriate opportunity came knocking. Everton, with nine league titles, five FA Cups and a European Cup Winners' cup proved too good to turn down.

Everton will be without Ben Godfrey after he picked up a hamstring injury in the win over Brentford. He joins Tom Davies, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph as the notable absentees, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin could make his return.

Everton Predicted Team:

Pickford; Holgate, Keane, Mina; Coleman, Allan, Gomes, Mykolenko; Townsend, Richarlison, Gray

Here is Frank Lampard's first post-match interview as Everton boss with beIN SPORTS' Matt Critchley:

🗣️ "I won't be getting carried away with one win in the FA Cup... We have big games coming ahead in the league, it's important the players keep level-headed."



Frank Lampard's full-time thoughts as @Everton ease past @BrentfordFC.



🎙️ @MattCritchley1#FACup #EVEBRE #EFC pic.twitter.com/t4dTzbZV2W — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) February 5, 2022

