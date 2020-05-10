Premier League Moment - Bergkamp Sinks Newcastle

Naz Majeed

Today Denis Bergkamp turns 51, we take a look back at one of his finest moments as a player. St. James’ Park, 2nd of March, 2002. A gloomy Saturday in Tyneside and Arsenal arrive for their 28th game of the 2001/02 Premier League season on the back of 7 wins and 3 draws in their last 10 games.

The Gunners are third in the table, a single point behind Newcastle, and three behind leaders Manchester United who has played a game more.

Arsene Wenger would start this huge game without star striker Thierry Henry, forced as well to play with Lauren in midfield. Ashley Cole and Freddie Ljungberg also missed the game, and from the starting lineups, it already looked as if Arsenal were on the back foot, needing something special to win.

They only had to wait 11 minutes.

Did Dennis Bergkamp score the best goal in #PL history #OnThisDay in 2002? pic.twitter.com/W6ghqpQVAV — Premier League (@premierleague) March 2, 2020

Starting the move in his own half, the Dutch forward Dennis Bergkamp collects the ball from Patrick Vieira before playing it wide to the left flank where the French winger Robert Pires picks it up, moving forward. Pushing the Newcastle defence back with the threat of his ability to evade a tackle and beat a man, Pires drifts infield, shifting the ball to his right foot once he spots Bergkamp - never known for his pace - having already made up ground to reach the edge of the Newcastle penalty area.

Nikos Dabizas is the only man between Bergkamp and goalkeeper Shay Given, the Greek defender unaware he is about to become a part of history. Dabizas would win the European Championships with Greece two years after this moment, though even after that achievement he would be spoken in the same reverential and nostalgic tones that had previously been reserved for Jan Olsson.

Pires passes the ball to Bergkamp, dissecting the retreating Newcastle midfield - who had pushed forward in search of a goal only second before - and as the ball arcs around three different players in black-and-white, what happens next was a moment that no single photograph could ever capture.

The first viewing of the first touch - that first touch - leads one to wonder, “what happened there?” and so you watch it again. And again. And again. Back to goal, with Dabizas behind him in a relatively good position, the pass from Pires, 30 years away on Bergkamp’s right, is collected on the inside of his left foot.

That one, single, breathtaking touch sends the ball spinning away, clockwise, while Bergkamp himself begins an anti-clockwise movement, this singular moment of magic sparking a revolution the world over.

Legions of fans across the world have attempted to recreate the touch - that touch - on football pitches, futsal courts, and video games in the 18 years since this has happened. It is hard to find anyone that has come close to recreating it, let alone doing so in the opening minutes of a high-stakes clash in one of the most difficult leagues in the world, with the world watching.

Dabizas is in two minds as Bergkamp’s single-minded brilliance is on show. The defender tries to block off Bergkamp, before going for the ball instead, perhaps believing that the forward has miscontrolled, but that is so far from the truth it is beyond laughable.

By the time Dabizas turns to his right to follow the ball, it has already gone beyond his reach, and Bergkamp is now behind the defender, and by the time he re-enters Dabizas’ field of view, it is too late for Newcastle.

Bergkamp then shows the strength to augment his skill, holding off a stricken Dabizas with one arm before he shifts his stance with elegance and malice, not even needing to look upwards to see where the goalkeeper is. One nonchalant side-foot later, and Arsenal are 1-0 up, and everyone has just seen one of the best goals that has ever and will ever be scored.

The game would eventually finish 2-0, Bergkamp creating the second for Sol Campbell, and Arsenal would actually face Newcastle a week later in the FA Cup, drawing that game 1-1, with Bergkamp scoring in the replay where Arsenal came out 3-0 winners. They would finish the season as Premier League Champions, winning all 10 games after that win on Tyneside.

The headlines and the history though speak only of Dennis Bergkamp. The man now has a statue outside the Emirates, in honour of his accomplishments and accolades for Arsenal, but that sculpture is strangely not of this most iconic of images, with designers suggesting it was too difficult to recreate.

Allow that to sink in for a moment - that a team of artists found it too difficult to replicate one act from one man. They could not reproduce his ice-cool demeanour, the debilitatingly delicate control, the audacity to even consider such a feat.

Later voted the best goal in Premier League history, it was scored before the FIFA Puskas Award was conceptualized, and few would argue that it blows most of those goals out of the water. A flash of fantasy, an instant of inspiration, a true Premier League moment of magic.

