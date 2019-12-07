Premier League - Manchester City Vs Manchester United - Live!

Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Man City Vs Man United via beIN CONNECT

Can Manchester United pick up back to back wins against the top four come the end of the evening? Jim Beglin believes the Red Devils will be looking to counter-attack against their local rivals!

Manchester City has arrived! Dropped points today will hand Liverpool an even bigger gap at the top of the table, they ran out 3-0 winnners against Bournemouth!

Can Manchester United build on that 2-1 win against Tottenham last time out? All smiles from the squad as they wander into the Eithad!

How about that for a stadium view! We kick off at 20:30 Mecca!

Team news! Our man Matt Critchley has all the info you need, including a welcome return to the side for Antony Martial!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Manchester City Vs Manchester United. Derby days in Manchester always tend to bring out the both of best clubs, and it should be a lively atmosphere at the Eithad tonight, with local pride on the line! Join me for all the build-up, team news and yes those all-important goals as they go in!