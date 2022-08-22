Premier League - Man Utd vs Liverpool - Live Blog

WATCH EVERY MATCH FROM THE 2022/23 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON LIVE ON beIN SPORTS!

beIN SPORTS' Andy Kerr is joined by Peter Schmeichel for a detailed look ahead to Man United vs Liverpool!

📍 Old Trafford



Here's how Jurgen Klopp sets up his Liverpool side for this evening's match:

The lineups are out! No place in the starting XI for Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire:

beIN SPORTS' Andy Kerr provides an update on Man united supporters' group 'The 1958' and their planned protests against the Glazer family's ownership:

Welcome back Mr de Jong! The former Man City and Netherlands star will be joining Richard Keys, Andy Gray and Jason McAteer in the studio this evening from 21:00 Mecca on beIN SPORTS 1 EN.

Just over 30 minutes until the starting XI's are released! Here's a look at the predicted teams:

Manchester United Predicted Team

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Fernandes, Fred, Eriksen; Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Fancy some pre-match reading ahead of the big match? Of course you do... Check out our Man Utd vs Liverpool preview!

The last time they met at Old Trafford, @MoSalah scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 victory!



Casemiro has officially arrived at Old Trafford ahead of tonight's clash! Can the Brazilian central midfielder help pull the Red Devils out of their current crisis? That remains to be seen, but the fans are certainly excited by their newest star's arrival!

Significant disruption is expected ahead of kick-off, as United fans are staging a major protest against the Glazer's ownership of the club. Supporters group 'The 1958' are marching from the Tollgate pub to the Trinity statue outside of Old Trafford, and we will be bringing you live updates throughout the evening.

Good evening and welcome to tonight's live blog ahead of the highly anticipated inter-city rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool! English football's two most successful sides have both suffered sluggish starts to the season with Erik ten Hag's side languishing down in 19th place after two defeats from two, whilst Liverpool are sat in 15th following two consecutive draws.