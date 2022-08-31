العربية
English
UEFA Super Cup
Premier league

Premier League - Liverpool vs Newcastle - Live Blog

Follow our live updates of Liverpool vs Newcastle!

Reuters

WATCH EVERY MATCH FROM THE 2022/23 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON LIVE ON beIN SPORTS!

 

How well will new signing Alexander Isak adjust to life in the Premier League? Join the conversation using the hashtag: #beINPL

 

The Reds are in the building! Can Klopp's side pick up where they left off against Bournemouth...? 

 

Here's how the visitors line up tonight! It's a Premier League debut for club record signing Alexander Isak:

 

Good evening and welcome to tonight's live blog ahead of Liverpool vs Newcastle! The team news is in and it's an unchanged starting XI for Jurgen Klopp:

 

Liverpool Premier League Newcastle United
Previous Ten Hag insists Ronaldo is staying at Manchester U
Read
Ten Hag insists Ronaldo is staying at Manchester United
Next
-

Latest Stories

>