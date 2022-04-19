Premier League – Liverpool vs Man Utd: Preview

Two giants of the English game meet at Anfield in a game where three points are essential for both sides’ ultimate ambitions.

Jurgen Klopp’s side enter the clash off the back of a 3-2 victory over fellow Premier League title chasers Man City to reach the FA Cup final, while Ronaldo came to the rescue with a stunning hat-trick to propel the Red Devils to a narrow victory over Norwich.

Ibrahima Konate’s third goal in three consecutive games got Liverpool off to the perfect start against Man City on Saturday, with Sadio Mane adding a further two before half time to effectively put the game beyond doubt despite a late fightback from Guardiola’s side.

While Liverpool were facing a much-altered lineup against City, the fixture list has hardly been kind to Klopp’s Reds in turn. Despite this pileup however, the Anfield outfit can dethrone the league leaders - at least temporarily, with all three points against United.

The Reds have won 10 games in a row at Anfield and have also scored at least two goals in each of their last five games in all competitions.

Liverpool fans will need little reminder of their last league meeting with United:

A scintillating performance at Old Trafford back in October, which included a @MoSalah masterclass ⚽⚽⚽#LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/7QAUU5QIT7 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 18, 2022

Liverpool’s home defence has been particularly sturdy, conceding just seven goals at Anfield in the Premier League throughout the 2021/22 season.

Klopp is currently without any real injury concerns and has a fully fit squad available to choose from.

Liverpool Predicted Team:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane

When – Wednesday 19th April 2022

KO – 22:00 Mecca

Channel – beIN SPORTS 1 EN

Online – beIN CONNECT

It has largely been a disappointing season for Man Utd. The sacking of club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was made in an effort to revive the club’s dwindling fortunes throughout the 2021/22 campaign but to no real avail.

Ralf Rangnick has, while not setting the world alight, steadied the ship. His side have taken the fourth most Premier League point in 2022, behind Liverpool (1st, 28 points), Newcastle (2nd, 22 points) and fellow fourth place chasers Tottenham (3rd, 21 points).

While many have questioned Ronaldo’s return to the Red Devils, the fact remains that they would be languishing further down the Premier League table without his goals, exemplified in their last outing against Norwich.

The Portuguese superstar fired the hosts into a two-goal lead against the Canaries until some questionable defending allowed Dean Smith’s side back into the game at 2-2. However, as we entered the final 15 minutes up stepped Cristiano with a trademark free-kick to round off his hat-trick.

United will have to deal without their No. 7 at Anfield following the tragic announcement of the death of his newborn baby son.

United fans will be hoping for a significantly improved showing from the 5-0 drubbing at Old Trafford. Rangnick’s side will have their work cut out though after managing just two wins in their last eight games across all competitions.

Fred, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw are the other notable absentees.

Man Utd Predicted Team:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

For live Champions League action, beIN SPORTS is the place to be!