Premier League - Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - Live Blog

Follow our live updates of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace!

WATCH EVERY MATCH FROM THE 2022/23 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON LIVE ON beIN SPORTS!

 

Could there be an upset on the cards tonight? It wouldn't be the first time the Eagles have stunned Liverpool at Anfield, although the Reds have won the past 10 successive fixtures against Palace.

Here's a look at the predicted teams for this evening's clash:

Liverpool Predicted Team:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Crystal Palace Predicted Team:

Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha

Good evening and welcome to tonight's live blog ahead of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace! This fixture has served up some absolute classics over the years... How will tonight's match at Anfield play out? Vote now!

 

