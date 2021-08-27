Premier League - Liverpool vs Chelsea - Preview

Liverpool host Chelsea in the first clash of potential title contenders as Klopp and Tuchel bid to continue their 100% starts to the Premier League season.

Both sides emerged victorious on Matchday Two, with Liverpool seeing off Burnley 2-0 and Chelsea easing past Arsenal by the same scoreline.

Following an eerily quiet Anfield during the 2020/21 season, Klopp must have been more than glad to welcome back his team's '12th man' against Burnley, the same side who ended the Reds' 68-game unbeaten home run during the last campaign.

Back-to-back wins and clean sheets has brought about an air of optimism for the red half of Merseyside, with Klopp's team sitting in third place, level on points and goal difference with Chelsea and West Ham.

Liverpool are currently in the midst of a seven-game winning streak in the Premier League and another clean sheet would be their fifth in a row, providing they can contend with Chelsea's array of attacking talent.

The recent departure of Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri for around £9.5m has led many fans to believe that a late foray into the transfer market could be possible, with Rennes' Jeremy Doku and Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez the names linked with a move.

Liverpool supporters already have one thing to cheer about, with Klopp confirming left-back Andy Robertson is in contention to feature against Chelsea on Saturday, recovering well after sustaining ligament damage in a pre-season friendly against Athletic Club.

Liverpool Predicted Team:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

The boss has confirmed that @andrewrobertso5 is in contention to feature against Chelsea on Saturday 👇 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 27, 2021

Date – Saturday 28th of August

K.O – 19:30 Mecca

Channel – beIN SPORTS EN 1

Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

As for visitors Chelsea, it has been a rewarding week as both Thomas Tuchel and Italian midfielder Jorginho scooped the Uefa Men's Coach & Player of the Year awards following last season's success.

Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante also joined in on the act, picking up positional prizes for UEFA Goalkeeper and Midfielder of the 2020/21 season respectively.

The Blues have carried their scintillating form into the 2021/22 season, buoyed by the arrival of Romelu Lukaku for a club record fee of £97.5m, who immediately started repaying that outlay with his first ever goal for the club to open the scoring against Arsenal.

It has been 11 years since Chelsea last opened a Premier League campaign with three wins and three clean sheets on the bounce, with Liverpool's potent frontline undoubtedly a major test for most defences worldwide.

Chelsea emerged 1-0 winners at Anfield last season, however, Liverpool have had the better of recent history between the two sides, losing just twice in their last 13 league games against the Blues.

Chelsea's main two absentees are COVID-positive pair Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, with Kante and Ziyech returning from the bench at the Emirates.

Chelsea Predicted Team:

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Havertz; Lukaku

Keep up with all of the action from Liverpool vs Chelsea via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.