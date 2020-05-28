Premier League is back: The complete schedule for the remaining fixtures

After what will have been a three-month absence, the Premier League is set to restart on June 17.

The first games following the coronavirus pandemic will see Manchester City take on Arsenal and Aston Villa play Sheffield United, before a full round of fixtures begins on June 19.

Liverpool are a maximum of two wins away from clinching a first title in 30 years, though they could secure the trophy against Everton at Goodison Park on matchday 30 if City lose their first match back against Arsenal.

There is also plenty to play for in the race for European qualification and the battle against the drop.

We look at the outstanding 92 games in the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Matchday 28

Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Manchester City v Arsenal

Matchday 30

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal

Everton v Liverpool

Manchester City v Burnley

Newcastle United v Sheffield United

Norwich City v Southampton

Tottenham v Manchester United

Watford v Leicester City

West Ham v Wolves

Matchday 31

Burnley v Watford

Chelsea v Manchester City

Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Norwich City v Everton

Southampton v Arsenal

Tottenham v West Ham

Wolves v Bournemouth

Matchday 32

Arsenal v Norwich City

Aston Villa v Wolves

Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Leicester City

Manchester City v Liverpool

Sheffield United v Tottenham

Watford v Southampton

West Ham v Chelsea

Matchday 33

Burnley v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Watford

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Manchester United v Bournemouth

Newcastle United v West Ham

Norwich City v Brighton and Hove Albion

Southampton v Manchester City

Tottenham v Everton

Wolves v Arsenal

Matchday 34

Arsenal v Leicester City

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool

Bournemouth v Tottenham

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Everton v Southampton

Manchester City v Newcastle United

Sheffield United v Wolves

Watford v Norwich City

West Ham v Burnley

Matchday 35

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Bournemouth v Leicester City

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City

Liverpool v Burnley

Manchester United v Southampton

Norwich City v West Ham

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Tottenham v Arsenal

Watford v Newcastle United

Wolves v Everton

Matchday 36

Arsenal v Liverpool

Burnley v Wolves

Chelsea v Norwich City

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Everton v Aston Villa

Leicester City v Sheffield United

Manchester City v Bournemouth

Newcastle United v Tottenham

Southampton v Brighton and Hove Albion

West Ham v Watford

Matchday 37

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Bournemouth v Southampton

Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Chelsea

Manchester United v West Ham

Norwich City v Burnley

Sheffield United v Everton

Tottenham v Leicester City

Watford v Manchester City

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Matchday 38

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester City v Manchester United

Manchester City v Norwich City

Newcastle United v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa