Premier League is back: The complete schedule for the remaining fixtures

After a three-month absence, the Premier League will restart on Wednesday.
Aston Villa host Sheffield United to get things off and running before Manchester City welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium for a fixture that was postponed on March 11 after Gunners boss Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19.
Those games precede a full round of fixtures that begin this Friday, with Norwich City versus Southampton and Jose Mourinho's Tottenham against his former employers Manchester United.
Liverpool are a maximum of two wins away from clinching a first title in 30 years, although they could secure the trophy against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday if City lose to Arsenal.
There is also plenty to play for in the race for European qualification and the battle against relegation.
Here, in full, are the 92 remaining games in the 2019-20 Premier League season.
Matchday 28
Aston Villa v Sheffield United (June 17, 18:00 BST)
Manchester City v Arsenal (June 17, 20:15 BST)
Matchday 30
Norwich City v Southampton (June 19, 18:00 BST)
Tottenham v Manchester United (June 19, 20:15 BST)
Watford v Leicester City (June 20, 12:30 BST)
Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal (June 20, 15:00 BST)
West Ham v Wolves (June 20, 17:30 BST)
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (June 20, 19:45 BST)
Newcastle United v Sheffield United (June 21, 14:00 BST)
Aston Villa v Chelsea (June 21, 16:15 BST)
Everton v Liverpool (June 21, 19:00 BST)
Manchester City v Burnley (June 22, 20:00 BST)
Matchday 31
Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion (June 23, 18:00 BST)
Tottenham v West Ham (June 23, 20:15 BST)
Manchester United v Sheffield United (June 24, 18:00 BST)
Newcastle United v Aston Villa (June 24, 18:00 BST)
Norwich City v Everton (June 24, 18:00 BST)
Wolves v Bournemouth (June 24, 18:00 BST)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (June 24, 20:15 BST)
Burnley v Watford (June 25, 18:00 BST)
Southampton v Arsenal (June 25, 18:00 BST)
Chelsea v Manchester City (June 25, 20:15 BST)
Matchday 32
Aston Villa v Wolves (June 27, 12:30 BST)
Watford v Southampton (June 28, 16:30 BST)
Crystal Palace v Burnley (June 29, 20:00 BST)
Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United (June 30, 20:15 BST)
Bournemouth v Newcastle United (July 1, 18:00 BST)
Arsenal v Norwich City (July 1, 18:00 BST)
Everton v Leicester City (July 1, 18:00 BST)
West Ham v Chelsea (July 1, 20:15 BST)
Sheffield United v Tottenham (July 2, 18:00 BST)
Manchester City v Liverpool (July 2, 20:15 BST)
Matchday 33
*Kick-off times of matches on or after July 3 are to be confirmed
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Watford
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Manchester United v Bournemouth
Newcastle United v West Ham
Norwich City v Brighton and Hove Albion
Southampton v Manchester City
Tottenham v Everton
Wolves v Arsenal
Matchday 34
Arsenal v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool
Bournemouth v Tottenham
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Everton v Southampton
Manchester City v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Wolves
Watford v Norwich City
West Ham v Burnley
Matchday 35
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Bournemouth v Leicester City
Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City
Liverpool v Burnley
Manchester United v Southampton
Norwich City v West Ham
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Tottenham v Arsenal
Watford v Newcastle United
Wolves v Everton
Matchday 36
Arsenal v Liverpool
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Everton v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Sheffield United
Manchester City v Bournemouth
Newcastle United v Tottenham
Southampton v Brighton and Hove Albion
West Ham v Watford
Matchday 37
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Bournemouth v Southampton
Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Manchester United v West Ham
Norwich City v Burnley
Sheffield United v Everton
Tottenham v Leicester City
Watford v Manchester City
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Matchday 38
Arsenal v Watford
Burnley v Brighton and Hove Albion
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Tottenham
Everton v Bournemouth
Leicester City v Manchester United
Manchester City v Norwich City
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v Sheffield United
West Ham v Aston Villa