Premier League is back: The complete schedule for the remaining fixtures

After a three-month absence, the Premier League will restart on Wednesday.

Aston Villa host Sheffield United to get things off and running before Manchester City welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium for a fixture that was postponed on March 11 after Gunners boss Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19.

Those games precede a full round of fixtures that begin this Friday, with Norwich City versus Southampton and Jose Mourinho's Tottenham against his former employers Manchester United.

Liverpool are a maximum of two wins away from clinching a first title in 30 years, although they could secure the trophy against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday if City lose to Arsenal.

There is also plenty to play for in the race for European qualification and the battle against relegation.

Here, in full, are the 92 remaining games in the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Matchday 28

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (June 17, 18:00 BST)

Manchester City v Arsenal (June 17, 20:15 BST)

Matchday 30

Norwich City v Southampton (June 19, 18:00 BST)

Tottenham v Manchester United (June 19, 20:15 BST)

Watford v Leicester City (June 20, 12:30 BST)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal (June 20, 15:00 BST)

West Ham v Wolves (June 20, 17:30 BST)

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (June 20, 19:45 BST)

Newcastle United v Sheffield United (June 21, 14:00 BST)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (June 21, 16:15 BST)

Everton v Liverpool (June 21, 19:00 BST)

Manchester City v Burnley (June 22, 20:00 BST)



Matchday 31

Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion (June 23, 18:00 BST)

Tottenham v West Ham (June 23, 20:15 BST)

Manchester United v Sheffield United (June 24, 18:00 BST)

Newcastle United v Aston Villa (June 24, 18:00 BST)

Norwich City v Everton (June 24, 18:00 BST)

Wolves v Bournemouth (June 24, 18:00 BST)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (June 24, 20:15 BST)

Burnley v Watford (June 25, 18:00 BST)

Southampton v Arsenal (June 25, 18:00 BST)

Chelsea v Manchester City (June 25, 20:15 BST)



Matchday 32

Aston Villa v Wolves (June 27, 12:30 BST)

Watford v Southampton (June 28, 16:30 BST)

Crystal Palace v Burnley (June 29, 20:00 BST)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United (June 30, 20:15 BST)

Bournemouth v Newcastle United (July 1, 18:00 BST)

Arsenal v Norwich City (July 1, 18:00 BST)

Everton v Leicester City (July 1, 18:00 BST)

West Ham v Chelsea (July 1, 20:15 BST)

Sheffield United v Tottenham (July 2, 18:00 BST)

Manchester City v Liverpool (July 2, 20:15 BST)



Matchday 33

*Kick-off times of matches on or after July 3 are to be confirmed

Burnley v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Watford

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Manchester United v Bournemouth

Newcastle United v West Ham

Norwich City v Brighton and Hove Albion

Southampton v Manchester City

Tottenham v Everton

Wolves v Arsenal

Matchday 34

Arsenal v Leicester City

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool

Bournemouth v Tottenham

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Everton v Southampton

Manchester City v Newcastle United

Sheffield United v Wolves

Watford v Norwich City

West Ham v Burnley

Matchday 35

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Bournemouth v Leicester City

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City

Liverpool v Burnley

Manchester United v Southampton

Norwich City v West Ham

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Tottenham v Arsenal

Watford v Newcastle United

Wolves v Everton

Matchday 36

Arsenal v Liverpool

Burnley v Wolves

Chelsea v Norwich City

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Everton v Aston Villa

Leicester City v Sheffield United

Manchester City v Bournemouth

Newcastle United v Tottenham

Southampton v Brighton and Hove Albion

West Ham v Watford

Matchday 37

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Bournemouth v Southampton

Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Chelsea

Manchester United v West Ham

Norwich City v Burnley

Sheffield United v Everton

Tottenham v Leicester City

Watford v Manchester City

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Matchday 38

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester City v Manchester United

Manchester City v Norwich City

Newcastle United v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa