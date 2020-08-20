Premier League fixtures: Arsenal face tough start to life on the road

Arsenal are braced for a series of tough away games in the early stages of the new season after the Premier League fixtures were released on Thursday.
The 2020-21 season-opener involves a short trip across London for the Gunners, but after that visit to newly promoted Fulham, things are set to get markedly more difficult on the road.
Before October is out, Mikel Arteta's side will have visited Anfield, the Etihad Stadium and Old Trafford.
Fans will have to wait until December 5 for a chance to see if Arsenal can avenge their July defeat to Tottenham at their bitter rivals' stadium. The return match is not until March.
The club's opening home game is also a London derby, with West Ham the visitors, while Boxing Day will see Chelsea visit the Emirates.
Arteta led Arsenal to a disappointing eighth-placed finish last season, but the club did claim silverware by lifting the FA Cup.
Arsenal's fixtures in full:
September 12 - Fulham v Arsenal
September 19 - Arsenal v West Ham
September 26 - Liverpool v Arsenal
October 3 - Arsenal v Sheffield United
October 17 - Manchester City v Arsenal
October 24 - Arsenal v Leicester City
October 31 - Manchester United v Arsenal
November 7 - Arsenal v Aston Villa
November 21 - Leeds United v Arsenal
November 28 - Arsenal v Wolves
December 5 - Tottenham v Arsenal
December 12 - Arsenal v Burnley
December 15 - Arsenal v Southampton
December 19 - Everton v Arsenal
December 26 - Arsenal v Chelsea
December 28 - Brighton v Arsenal
January 2 - West Brom v Arsenal
January 12 - Arsenal v Crystal Palace
January 16 - Arsenal v Newcastle United
-
January 27 - Southampton v Arsenal
January 30 - Arsenal v Manchester United
February 2 - Wolves v Arsenal
February 6 - Aston Villa v Arsenal
February 13 - Arsenal v Leeds United
February 20 - Arsenal v Manchester City
February 27 - Leicester City v Arsenal
March 6 - Burnley v Arsenal
March 13 - Arsenal v Tottenham
March 20 - West Ham v Arsenal
April 3 - Arsenal v Liverpool
April 10 - Sheffield United v Arsenal
April 17 - Arsenal v Fulham
April 24 - Arsenal v Everton
May 1 - Newcastle United v Arsenal
May 8 - Arsenal v West Brom
May 12 - Chelsea v Arsenal
May 15 - Crystal Palace v Arsenal
May 23 - Arsenal v Brighton