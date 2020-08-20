Premier League fixtures: Arsenal face tough start to life on the road

Arsenal are braced for a series of tough away games in the early stages of the new season after the Premier League fixtures were released on Thursday.

The 2020-21 season-opener involves a short trip across London for the Gunners, but after that visit to newly promoted Fulham, things are set to get markedly more difficult on the road.

Before October is out, Mikel Arteta's side will have visited Anfield, the Etihad Stadium and Old Trafford.

Fans will have to wait until December 5 for a chance to see if Arsenal can avenge their July defeat to Tottenham at their bitter rivals' stadium. The return match is not until March.

The club's opening home game is also a London derby, with West Ham the visitors, while Boxing Day will see Chelsea visit the Emirates.

Arteta led Arsenal to a disappointing eighth-placed finish last season, but the club did claim silverware by lifting the FA Cup.

Arsenal's fixtures in full:

September 12 - Fulham v Arsenal

September 19 - Arsenal v West Ham

September 26 - Liverpool v Arsenal

October 3 - Arsenal v Sheffield United

October 17 - Manchester City v Arsenal

October 24 - Arsenal v Leicester City

October 31 - Manchester United v Arsenal

November 7 - Arsenal v Aston Villa

November 21 - Leeds United v Arsenal

November 28 - Arsenal v Wolves

December 5 - Tottenham v Arsenal

December 12 - Arsenal v Burnley

December 15 - Arsenal v Southampton

December 19 - Everton v Arsenal

December 26 - Arsenal v Chelsea

December 28 - Brighton v Arsenal

January 2 - West Brom v Arsenal

January 12 - Arsenal v Crystal Palace

January 16 - Arsenal v Newcastle United

-

January 27 - Southampton v Arsenal

January 30 - Arsenal v Manchester United

February 2 - Wolves v Arsenal

February 6 - Aston Villa v Arsenal

February 13 - Arsenal v Leeds United

February 20 - Arsenal v Manchester City

February 27 - Leicester City v Arsenal

March 6 - Burnley v Arsenal

March 13 - Arsenal v Tottenham

March 20 - West Ham v Arsenal

April 3 - Arsenal v Liverpool

April 10 - Sheffield United v Arsenal

April 17 - Arsenal v Fulham

April 24 - Arsenal v Everton

May 1 - Newcastle United v Arsenal

May 8 - Arsenal v West Brom

May 12 - Chelsea v Arsenal

May 15 - Crystal Palace v Arsenal

May 23 - Arsenal v Brighton