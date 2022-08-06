Premier League - Everton vs Chelsea - Live!

Watch Everton vs Chelsea on beIN SPORTS!



📍 Goodison Park



Are we expecting a battle of the false number 9's in our final game of the day? @ConorMcNamaraIE & @mattholland8 take a closer look at the team news ahead of kick-off.



As for Chelsea, summers signings Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly start on Merseyside!



Team news is in for Everton! Dele Alli is on the bench, so attacking responsibility seems to be on Demarai Gray!

Take a closer look at Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea ahead of the 2022/23 @premierleague season!

Good afternoon! Welcome to the live blog for Everton vs Chelsea, a big opening day game for Frank Lampard against his former side. More worrying for Evertonians will be the fact that they don't have a recognised striker fit! Anyway, join me for all the build-up and live text from the game.