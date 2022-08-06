Premier League - Everton vs Chelsea - Live!

Watch Everton vs Chelsea on beIN SPORTS!
Our commentators take a closer look at the team news!
📍 Goodison Park
Are we expecting a battle of the false number 9's in our final game of the day? @ConorMcNamaraIE & @mattholland8 take a closer look at the team news ahead of kick-off.
As for Chelsea, summers signings Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly start on Merseyside!
Here's your Chelsea team news this evening!
Team news is in for Everton! Dele Alli is on the bench, so attacking responsibility seems to be on Demarai Gray!
Our first XI of the season
To say it's been a busy summer at Chelsea would be an understatement! Check out our handy preview below!
🔍 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄: Chelsea
Take a closer look at Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League season!
Good afternoon! Welcome to the live blog for Everton vs Chelsea, a big opening day game for Frank Lampard against his former side. More worrying for Evertonians will be the fact that they don't have a recognised striker fit! Anyway, join me for all the build-up and live text from the game.