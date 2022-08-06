العربية
Premier League - Everton vs Chelsea - Live!

Everton open up their season with the visit of Chelsea, keep up with all the action on our live blog

reuters

Watch Everton vs Chelsea on beIN SPORTS!

Live Blog 


Our commentators take a closer look at the team news! 
 


As for Chelsea, summers signings Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly start on Merseyside! 

 


Team news is in for Everton! Dele Alli is on the bench, so attacking responsibility seems to be on Demarai Gray!

 

 

To say it's been a busy summer at Chelsea would be an understatement! Check out our handy preview below! 

Good afternoon! Welcome to the live blog for Everton vs Chelsea, a big opening day game for Frank Lampard against his former side. More worrying for Evertonians will be the fact that they don't have a recognised striker fit! Anyway, join me for all the build-up and live text from the game. 

Everton Premier League Chelsea
>