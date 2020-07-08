Premier League: Egan's late winner sees Blades stun Wolves, Burnley beat Hammers

Wolves' Champions League aspirations were further dented as they suffered a 1-0 Premier League defeat at Sheffield United, while Burnley beat struggling West Ham by the same scoreline.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men could have moved level with fifth-placed Manchester United with a win on Wednesday but, having seen Ruben Neves hit the crossbar with a free-kick in the first half, were undone by John Egan's 93rd-minute winner at Bramall Lane.

Egan headed in Oliver Norwood's corner, having rescued a point at Burnley last time out, to give the Blades a victory that moves them a point behind sixth-placed Wolves.

Burnley are a further two points behind after their success at London Stadium, which keeps West Ham just four points above the bottom three.

Jay Rodriguez's deft header in off the crossbar in the 38th minute proved to be the difference between the two sides, keeping the pressure on the Hammers with four games left.