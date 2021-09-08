Premier League – Crystal Palace vs Tottenham – Preview

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham – Live Stream

Crystal Palace faces off against league leaders Tottenham in the opening game of the Premier League weekend. Palace picked up their second point of the season before the international break against West Ham and will be looking to put a Tottenham side who have yet to lose in the league.

Palace have picked up two draws the last times the sides have met at Selhurst Park in the Premier League, but that was under the steady hand of former boss Roy Hodgeson. Now under the new management of Patrick Viera alongside a host of personnel changes, the task seems a little harder.

Viera is trying to change the playing style of Palace and that certainly showed signs of promise last time out against West Ham. Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher grabbed two and impressed from midfield, the 21-year old has the potential to be a key player for the Eagles this season and certainly showed his intent at the London Stadium.



Palace also splashed the cash on deadline day with the signing of French striker Odsonne Edouard from Celtic. Edouard had top-scored for the last two seasons in Scotland and will be expected to hit the ground running in South London.

In team news, Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson will play no part after picking up long-term injuries. Whilst Michael Olise and Luka Milivojevic are close to returning to full fitness and could play some role in the game. Striker Odsonne Edouard looks all set to make his Palace debut.

Crystal Palace Predicted Team

Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, McArthur; Zaha, Edouard, Ayew





Club football is back this week 🥰#CPFC pic.twitter.com/PlEKM6qidU — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 6, 2021

When –Saturday 11th September 2021

KO – 14:30

Channel – beIN SPORTS 1 EN

Online – beIN CONNECT

Tottenham will be looking to continue their perfect start to the season under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo on Saturday afternoon and make it four wins from four in the league. Things could have been a little different for the Portuguese coach had he not turned down Palace in the summer, before opting to take the Tottenham job.

Spurs have won their last three games 1-0 in the league, the first time ever they have won all three and not conceded a goal but they will have a tough challenge on their hands as they head to Selhurst Park, a Premier League ground known for its feisty atmosphere. Last time out a Son Heung-min goal on his 200th appearance was enough to hand Spurs all three points against Watford.

In team news, Son Heung-min picked up a calf injury on international duty with South Korea and will face a fitness test before the game. Whilst the trio of Davinson Sanchez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero all defied the wishes of their club to play in World Cup qualifiers in South America.



The latter pair put themselves at the centre of the Argentina-Brazil debacle which caused the game to be suspended by Brazilian health authorities. The trio will be unavailable as they continue to self-isolate.

Tottenham Predicted Team

Lloris; Tanganga, Rodon, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Skipp, Dele; Lucas, Kane, Son



It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter, you can catch the match with beIN SPORTS.