Premier League - Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - Live Blog

Here is Mikel Arteta's first starting XI of the new Premier League season:

Our first starting XI of 2022/23 ✊



🇳🇴 Odegaard captains the side

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @BukayoSaka87 on the wing

🇧🇷 @GabrielJesus9 in attack

Here's how the hosts line up for tonight's clash:

The first of the season 🙌



Here's our starting XI this evening 🦅

Selhurst Park is ready! Expect a lively atmosphere at Crystal Palace from one of the most passionate sets of home supporters in the Premier League.

Predicted teams:

Here's a look at how Patrick Vieira and Mikel Arteta could set up their sides tonight...

Crystal Palace possible starting XI:

Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Arsenal possible starting XI:

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Ahead of the new season, Arsenal's new captain Martin Odegaard spoke to beIN SPORTS' Carrie Brown.

"I'm surprised they let them go!" 👀



Martin Ødegaard is excited by the signings of @gabrieljesus9 & Oleksandr Zinchenko and is hoping the former Man City pair can bring their winning mentality to Arsenal.



🎤 @CarrieBrownTV #beINPL #AFC #CRYARS pic.twitter.com/9Q0rveJhwW — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 5, 2022

The wait is finally over. 75 days have passed since the final round of 2021/22 Premier League fixtures and we kick off the season with Crystal Palace vs Arsenal at Selhurst Park.