Premier League - Burnley vs Liverpool - Preview

Title chasing Liverpool head to strugglers Burnley on Sunday evening, looking to keep chase with League leaders Manchester City. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN CONNECT.

Fresh from holding Manchester United to a 1-1 draw midweek, Burnley will be looking to secure another positive result as they look to get out of the drop zone. The Clarets currently sit twentieth in the table, but do have two games in hand and will be looking to claw back some points as Liverpool visit Turf Moor.

Burnley have held the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United already this season, and will be certainly looking for more of the same when Liverpool come to town.

January signing Wout Weghorst already looks to have settled well at the club judging by his telling assist for strike partner Jay Rodriguez against United. The powerful Dutch striker will now be looking to secure his first goal for Burnley and help his side move up the table.

In team news, Maxwel Cornet is expected to be fit despite limping off injured against United. The game could come too early for Charlie Taylor who is still recovering from an ankle complaint.

Burnley Predicted Team:

Pope; Roberts, Mee, Tarkowski, Pieters; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Cornet; Weghorst, Rodriguez

Date – Sunday, 13th February

Time - 17:00 Mecca

Channel – beIN SPORTS 1 EN

Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

As for Liverpool, they looked impressive in a 2-0 midweek win against Leicester. Diogo Jota caught the eye with a brace whilst January signing Luis Diaz looked like he has immediately settled to the hustle and bustle of the Premier League.

Liverpool are currently nine points behind City with a game in hand, meaning there is still a chance that the Reds can put pressure on the reigning Premier League champions. Jurgen Klopp will have to have one eye on Inter Milan midweek, but with now an abundance of options, particularly in attack whoever he plays will be more than enough to match the bottom side in the league.

In team news, Sadio Mane is expected to be in contention after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal. After making a cameo against Leicester, Mo Salah is widely expected to start. Klopp also confirmed that Jordan Henderson is also likely to play in midfield, whilst Harvey Elliott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could also play a role.

Liverpool Predicted Team:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Diaz

It certainly promises to be a fascinating watch as Burnley take on Liverpool. You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS.