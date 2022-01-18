Premier League - Brighton vs Chelsea - Preview

Brighton vs Chelsea - Live Stream

Chelsea will be aiming to bounce back from their narrow defeat at Manchester City as they take on a Brighton side who have only been defeated four times in the Premier League all season.

Meanwhile, Graham Potter's Seagulls are currently sat in ninth spot with 10 draws from their opening 20 games - the most of all Premier League sides regardless of games played this season.

Brighton are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions (WDWWD). Their most recent encounter, the so-called 'M23 derby' finished in a draw thanks to a late own goal from Crystal Palace centre-back Joachim Anderson.

Brighton have impressed this season with the style of play employed by Graham Potter finally paying dividends in regards to their noticeably improved league standing. They are only 13 points off last season's total points accumulated with 18 games still to play.

The South Coast side's manager has inevitably been linked with Everton, following the Toffees recent sacking of Rafa Benitez. However, with the prospect of Europa League football by no means out of the equation, Brighton supporters will be keen that Potter remains at the club.

The Seagulls have still never won a Premier League match against Chelsea, their last success coming in the FA Cup way back in 1933.

Graham Potter will be without Lewis Dunk, Jeremy Sarmiento and Enock Mwepu due to injury, while Yves Bissouma is on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Mali.

Brighton Predicted Team:

Sanchez; Lamptey, Webster, Burn, Cucurella; Gross, Lallana, Moder, Mac Allister; Trossard, Maupay

Midweek MATCHDAY at the Amex! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RR10dDRBq0 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 18, 2022

Date – Tuesday, 18th January

Time - 11:00pm Mecca

Channel – beIN SPORTS 1 EN

Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

In contrast to Brighton's brilliant recent form, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea have managed just one win in their last six Premier League clashes.

Their most recent defeat to Man City saw the Blues fall 13 points behind the league leaders, eventually slipping down to third spot after Liverpool comfortably dealt with Brentford at Anfield.

In order to stop the slide, the recently crowned FIFA Best Men's Coach of 2021 will be demanding a response from his side.

🏆 Arsène Wenger presents @ChelseaFC manager Thomas Tuchel with the FIFA Best Men's Coach award!#TheBest pic.twitter.com/2k3H2UPmZ1 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 17, 2022

Edouard Mendy was also recognised as The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper of 2021, justified praise for his immense impact on Chelsea's course to the Champions League trophy. Teammates N'Golo Kante and Jorginho were also named in the FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11 following their impressive performances.

🧤 The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award goes to...



🇸🇳 Edouard Mendy 🇸🇳#TheBest pic.twitter.com/fHEDxZz0qJ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 17, 2022

With Romelu Lukaku now back in the fold, the Belgian will be looking to further appease Chelsea supporters following his controversial interview. A goal or two would certainly do the trick in helping facilitate that.

Chelsea boast the second best away record in the Premier League this season, taking 23 points from their 11 matches on the road.

Tuchel will be without Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Trevor Chalobah who are on the injury list, while Andreas Christensen is out with Covid.

Edouard Mendy, currently on Senegal duty for the Africa Cup of Nations has also returned a positive test.

Chelsea Predicted Team:

Kepa; Rudiger, T Silva, Sarr; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Watch this fascinating clash unfold at the Amex LIVE on beIN SPORTS.