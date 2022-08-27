Premier League - Arsenal vs Fulham - Preview

You can watch Arsenal vs Fulham on beIN SPORTS.

Arsenal are looking to make it four wins from four when they welcome a Fulham side who have yet to taste defeat this season on Saturday evening.

Arsenal are on a high, three wins from three and sitting atop of the league on nine points. After falling short in their quest for Champions League football last year however the Gunners have started impressively and mood amongst the players and fans is buoyant. Wins against Crystal Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth have laid a solid groundwork but fans will be looking for more improvement when Fulham come to the Emirates.

Central to the Gunners perfect start so far has been summer signing Gabriel Jesus. The former Manchester City striker has been unleashed under Mikel Arteta and has relished the pressure to date, his starring role in the 3-0 win over Bournemouth just underlined how the Brazilian has quickly adapted to life in North London. Bigger tests will certainly come, but for now Gabriel Jesus will be embracing the role as the main man in the Arsenal attack.



In team news, Mikel Arteta is widely expected to keep the same side for the fourth consecutive game. That means that Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney, Eddie Nketiah and Takehiro Tomiyasu will all have to accept a place on the bench.

Arsenal Predicted Team

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Thomas, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus

As for Fulham, they have been quietly impressive on their return to the Premier League. An opening day draw with Liverpool has set the tone for the West London side as they went at Liverpool. A far from convincing 0-0 draw against Wolves followed, before a big 3-2 home win against local rivals Brentford with Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring a late, late winner.

Midweek, a much changed side suffered a shock 2-0 EFL Cup defeat to League 2 strugglers Crawley Town. Although, this might be considered a blessing in disguise as Fulham will be looking to focus on solely on Premier League survival.

Marco Silva will now turn his attentions to Arsenal, and despite the task at hand the Portuguese coach will fancy his chances of drilling his team to frustrate Arsenal. Especially when you consider how tactically astute his side was against Liverpool in the opening game of the season.

In team news, Silva shuffled the pack midweek so expect the big names to return to the starting lineup. Summer signing Joao Palhinha will start in central midfield, keeper Bernd Leno looks set to be in goal against his former club and Aleksandar Mitrovic is certain to lead the line. The big Serbian has had a solid start to the season and his battle against William Saliba will be one to watch.

Fulham Predicted Team

Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Stansfield, Pereira, Cordova-Reid; Mitrovic

It certainly promises to be a fascinating contest as high-flying Arsenal take on a undefeated Fulham at the Emirates.


