Premier League agrees to restart season on June 17

Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal will take place on that date, followed by a full match round beginning on June 19, the league said in a statement.

Due to the coronavirus all matches will take place behind closed doors.

Premier League shareholders also approved a proposal that would see all 92 remaining matches broadcast live in Britain.

"Today we have provisionally agreed to resume the Premier League on Wednesday 17 June," said Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters.

"But this date cannot be confirmed until we have met all the safety requirements needed, as the health and welfare of all participants and supporters is our priority."

