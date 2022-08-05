Premier League 2022/23 Preview: Wolves

Premier League Prediction – 11th

Wolves will be priming themselves for a European football push this season under the guidance of Bruno Lage. The Midlands side had been contenders for a top seven finish in the first half of the campaign before alarmingly dropping off in the final three months of the season, eventually settling for a tenth-place finish.

No wins from their final seven games of the season, suggests that the Wolves team was very much on the beach opting to relax than push on for a European place. However, five defeats in those seven games point to a wider malaise, which Lage would have been looking to arrest in pre-season.

Whilst European rivals such as Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham have bolstered their ranks Wolves have been relatively quiet with a number of first-team stars being linked with a move away from the club. To date, Hwang Hee-chan has made his loan move permanent from RB Leipzig and Irish international defender Nathan Collins has been secured from Burnley.

The likes of Ruben Neves & Adama Traore have been tipped to leave in the summer and fans will be looking for high-calibre replacements should they go. For now, Michy Batshuayi has been tipped for a loan move from Chelsea to bolster an attack that looks short on quality following the departure of Fabio Silva to Anderlecht.

One to watch: Pedro Neto

A must-pick player for many fantasy Premier League teams, the Portuguese winger showed his talent with a well-taken goal against Liverpool on the final day of the season and is primed to make a big impact for Wolves. At 22, Neto has the age and now two seasons under his belt in the Premier League. Bruno Lage will be demanding more goals from the youngster who will be looking to develop an understanding with attacker Raúl Jiménez.

First five fixtures: Leeds United, Fulham, Tottenham, Newcastle, Bournemouth

Transfers In

Hwang Hee-chan (£15m, RB Leipzig)

Nathan Collins (£20.5m, Burnley)

Transfers Out

John Ruddy (free, Birmingham City)

Romain Saiss (free, Besiktas)

Fernando Marcal (released)

Ruben Vinagre (£8.5m, Sporting Lisbon)

Ryan Giles (loan, Middlesbrough)

Dion Sanderson (loan, Birmingham City)

Lewis Richards (loan, Harrogate Town)

Renat Dadashov (free, Grasshoppers)

Taylor Perry (loan, Cheltenham Town)

Fabio Silva (loan, Anderlecht)

Marcal (free, Botafogo)

Theo Corbeanu (loan, Blackpool)

Nigel Lonwijk (loan, Plymouth Argyle)

Wolverhampton Wanderers total spent to date: £35.5m

Wolverhampton Wanderers total received to date: £8.5m

Wolverhampton Wanderers net transfer balance: -£27m

