Premier League 2022/23 Preview: Liverpool

Premier League Prediction – 2nd

After being pipped to the post by Manchester City, Liverpool will go again in their quest for silverware as they aim to lift the Premier League title for the second time in four seasons.

The Reds enjoyed a fine second half of the season, which saw them pushing on for a fabled quadruple having picked up the League Cup and FA Cup the Reds just fell short at the final hurdle missing out on the league by a point in a dramatic final day before losing 1-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that it took him “Only a day” to get over the disappointment of missing out on four trophies, but after a short break the charismatic German is refreshed and renewed and looking to win more trophies. Having signed a contract extension in May, Klopp will now look to develop his team and push Manchester City all the way at the top of the table.

On the transfer front there has been significant movement. The fabled attacking trio of Salah, Mane and Firmino has been broken up with Sadio Mane opting for a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. Whilst after a protracted contract saga Mohamed Salah committed his long-term future to Liverpool, a deal in which Klopp had no doubt the Egyptian superstar would eventually sign.

The loss of Mane is a major one for Liverpool, but the Merseyside club hit back with the big money signing of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez. With 26 goals in 28 games for Benfica, the bustling number 9 certainly has all the attributes to contribute in front of goal for Liverpool. His completive debut in the Community Shield yielded a goal, and Liverpool fans will be over the moon at how wildly he celebrated the goal and the trophy win and will be hoping for an immediate return on the money spent on the 23-year old.





🗣️ "With all the fuss around when you sign a striker, the price tag all these kind of things... To calm discussions down, it's always best to score!"



Jürgen Klopp shares his thoughts on @Darwinn99's goal & Liverpool's #CommunityShield triumph!



🎤 @zmansour75#LIVMCI #LFC pic.twitter.com/anbA8vDbsp — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 30, 2022

One to watch: Mohamed Salah

After signing a new contract at Liverpool, all eyes will be on the Egyptain King again this season. Salah has been nothing short of spectacular during his time on Merseyside and has been a key factor in the success of Liverpool in the last few years. However, often Premier League stars struggle to find their form after signing big money contract extensions. Just ask Arsenal fans about Mesut Ozil, however Salah has always been a special player and rise to the challenge of proving the doubters wrong. His relationship with new strike partner Darwin Nunez will be one to look out for as the season develops.





8⃣⚽️

5⃣🤝



🇪🇬👑 @MoSalah has now scored eight goals and provided five assists against Man City since joining Liverpool!



🔥 His eight goals scored is the most of any player against Guardiola's side during this time. #LFC pic.twitter.com/fmqCQ8A4Ja — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 30, 2022

First five fixtures: Fulham, Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Bournemouth, Newcastle

Transfers In

Fabio Carvalho (undisclosed, Fulham)

Darwin Nunez (£64m, Benfica)

Calvin Ramsay (£4.2m, Aberdeen)

Transfers Out

Divock Origi (free, AC Milan)

Loris Karius (released)

Sheyi Ojo (released)

Ben Woodburn (free, Preston North End)

Conor Bradley (loan, Bolton Wanderers)

Sadio Mane (£35m, Bayern Munich)

Adam Lewis (loan, Newport County)

Billy Koumetio (loan, Austria Vienna)

Takumi Minamino (£15.5m, Monaco)

Vitezslav Jaros (loan, Stockport County)

Marcelo Pitaluga (loan, Macclesfield Town)

Neco Williams (£18m, Nottingham Forest)

Owen Beck (loan, Famalicao)

Tom Clayton (undisclosed, Swindon Town)

Ben Davies (undisclosed, Rangers)

Rhys Williams (loan, Blackpool)

Tyler Morton (loan, Blackburn Rovers)

Liverpool total spent to date: £68.2m

Liverpool total received to date: £68.5m

Liverpool net transfer balance: £300k

Watch the 2022/23 Premier League season LIVE on beIN SPORTS!

