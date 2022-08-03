Premier League 2022/23 Preview: Leicester City

Predicted finish – 10th



Leicester head into the 2022/23 season looking to break back into the top six after a eighth place finish last campaign. It’s been a frustrating close season for the Foxes, with the club not exactly moving at a rapid pace in the transfer market.



That will certainly have to be addressed in the final month of the transfer window, it could mean that the side who picked up the Premier League title six years ago are facing a tough prospect of reaching their top six target.



On a brighter note, the Foxes have picked up four straight friendly wins in preseason although it remains to be seen if that form will be reflected n the Premier League.





It’s been deathly quiet to date on the transfer front for Leicester, with no new signings at the time of writing. More worrying perhaps is the number of first-team players that have been linked with a move away from the team in recent weeks. Kasper Schmeichel has all but sealed a move to Ligue 1 side Nice after 11 years with the club, whilst Chelsea are reportedly looking at central defender Wesley Fofana and Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans.



Much will be seen what Brendan Rodgers can do with the money receives, but having a squad overhaul on the verge of the start of the season is not ideal for the club as they look to push back into European football this season.





Four straight wins to complete our pre-season 👏 pic.twitter.com/NtSnI9cUmM — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 2, 2022

One to watch: Wesley Fofana

When the French defender broke his leg just before the 2021/22 season, it was a major blow for Rodgers and Leicester with their main defensive star out for the majority of the campaign. Despite this set-back the 21-year old returned to action in the back end of the season, and started finding his feet in the Premier League.



Those late-season performances have not gone unnoticed and Chelsea are reportedly looking to pay big money for the services for the defender. For now, Fofana has been declared “not for sale” by Leicester, and the former Saint-Étienne man could have a big say on the season, should he elect to stay in the Midlands.



First five fixtures: Brentford, Arsenal, Southampton, Chelsea, Man United

Transfers In

None yet

Transfers Out

Vontae Daley-Campbell (free, Cardiff City)

Eldin Jakupovic (released)

Tyrese Shade (free, Swindon Town)

Jacob Wakeling (free, Swindon Town)

Khanya Leshabela (loan, Crewe Alexandra)

Ben Nelson (loan, Rochdale)

Leicester City total spent to date: £0m

Leicester City total received to date: £0m

Leicester City net transfer balance: £0m



Watch the 2022/23 Premier League season LIVE on beIN SPORTS!