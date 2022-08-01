Predicted Finish: 19th



Fresh from securing promotion from the Championship, Bournemouth will be targeting Premier League survival under the leadership of Scott Parker.

The Cherries went up automatically, inspired by the goal-scoring talents of Dominic Solanke with the English striker racking up an impressive 29 goals in the league. It remains to be seen if the former Liverpool striker can turn those goals into a solid return in the Premier League.



In terms of transfers, it’s been quiet on the south coast. Former West Ham defender Ryan Fredericks joins on a free alongside Joe Rothwell who enjoyed a solid campaign at Blackburn Rovers. Fredericks will certainly add some Premier League nous to a side that is distinctly lacking in top-level experience.



To date, the only financial outlay has been on promising midfielder Marcus Tavernier who has been secured from Middlesborugh for 12 million pounds. Speaking on the deal Chief executive Neill Blake said: "We are very pleased to have brought Marcus in. He was one of the standout performers in the Championship last season, and will be a good fit with our squad.”



It remains to be seen if Parker will strengthen his squad further but don’t rule out a loan move for Nat Phillips. The Liverpool defender joined Bournemouth in January to help with the promotion push and chipped in with 17 appearances in the second half of the season. With game time looking limited at Anfield, it could be a useful move for all parties.



Bournemouth opens up their season with a gruelling three games against Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool. We will certainly get an idea of how their season will play out and if it will be a relegation scrap. On paper, their chances don’t look so good.



One to watch: Dominic Solanke

After a big money transfer from Liverpool in January 2019 the imposing striker found his feet last year with 30 goals in all competitions. Increasingly it's harder for strikers to make the jump from a free-scoring season in the second tier to an equally profitable one in the Premier League. Still, the former Chelsea youth team player has plenty about his in terms of ability and don’t be surprised if he ended the campaign with a creditable amount of Premier League goals.



Solanke has one England cap to his name, and a standout first half of the season could force the striker into Gareth Southgate's plans for Qatar 2022.



First five fixtures: Aston Villa, Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Wolves

Transfer In:

Ryan Fredericks (free, West Ham United)

Joe Rothwell (free, Blackburn Rovers)

Marcus Tavernier (12m Middlesborough)

Transfers Out:

Gary Cahill (released)

Brennan Camp (released)

Ryan Glover (released)

Connor Kurran-Browne (released)

Luke Nippard (released)

Gavin Kilkenny (loan, Stoke City)

Robbie Brady (free, Preston North End)

Sam Sherring (undisclosed, Northampton Town)

Zeno Ibsen Rossi (undisclosed, Cambridge United)

Bournemouth total spent to date: £12m

Bournemouth total received to date: £0m



Bournemouth net transfer balance: - £12m

Watch the 2022/23 Premier League season LIVE on beIN SPORTS!