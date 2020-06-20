Potter wishes Leno well & insists Maupay not 'malicious' as Brighton stun Arsenal

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has wished Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno a speedy recovery after he suffered a horror injury at the Amex Stadium.

Potter's side stunned the Gunners as they came from behind to record a last-gasp 2-1 Premier League victory on Saturday.

Neal Maupay won it in the fifth minute of stoppage time, having previously fouled Leno in the first half, an incident that left the keeper screaming in pain following a bad landing.

Leno remonstrated with Maupay as he was taken off on a stretcher five minute before half-time with what looked to be a serious knee injury.

But Potter believes the two players were battling honestly for the ball.

"Obviously I was quite some way away for it," Potter said to BT Sport when he was asked about the incident.

"It looked like two players going for the ball. We wish him a speedy recovery. It is not something we want to see."

He continued in an interview with BBC Sport: "It looked like it was just momentum going towards him. Neal is a determined character and his work for the team is incredible.

"It is unfortunate and you don't want to see anyone get injured and our thoughts go to [Leno] but it doesn't look too malicious."

Brighton were trailing to Nicolas Pepe's sublime strike before Lewis Dunk equalised with 15 minutes remaining.

With the game seemingly poised to end level, Maupay raced on to a clever flicked pass from substitute Aaron Connolly to produce a classy finish.

It was a win that moved Albion five points clear of the bottom three, with the Gunners' Champions League hopes in tatters after two straight defeats since the restart.

"It is a massive goal for Neal and reward for his working tirelessly for the team," added Potter. "It was a nice goal in the end and worthy to win a game of football.

"He sacrifices himself a lot and this is still his first season in the Premier League. He works hard every day and we are very proud of him.

"I am really pleased for [Dunk]. He has led us really well over a tricky period. He is an important player for us and I'm delighted that he could contribute with a goal.

"You could see the fight we had. You have to work hard to turn the small margins in your favour. Regardless of the table, we have to keep fighting.

"Every three points in the Premier League is massive. It is nice to get off to a good start. It gives us a little bit of a foundation to build on."