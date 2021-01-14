Pogba says Premier League stars will find new ways to celebrate: We'll respect the rules!

Manchester United star Paul Pogba expects Premier League players to find innovative ways of celebrating goals after being told to avoid hugs and high fives.

As a means of cutting contact during the COVID-19 pandemic, league chiefs have written to clubs to advise them that players should steer away from the usual exuberant celebrations.

The Premier League was also set to hold a series of meetings with managers and players before the weekend, with the same message expected to be emphasised.

Players have been celebrating goals largely as normal during this week's midweek programme, but football is determined to show it can operate responsibly as it aims to continue amid the global health crisis.

Frenchman Pogba scored the only goal as United won at Burnley on Tuesday to rise to the top of the Premier League table, and the strike was followed by a team huddle with plenty of close contact.

But now the Premier League is clamping down and Pogba can understand why it would do that amid rising numbers of positive cases.

Ahead of Manchester United's trip to face Liverpool on Sunday, he told Sky Sports News: "You find another way to celebrate, to be happy, but the most important is not this - the most important is the result.

"Obviously there's rules and you have to respect it and you have to do it for the safety of everyone. We've been doing very well, I think, in Manchester."