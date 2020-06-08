Pogba, Rashford and Martial can lead Man Utd to Premier League glory, says Herrera

Ander Herrera believes Manchester United have three players who can be ranked alongside the world's best in Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

While the debate around United is often based on who their next star signing will be, their former midfielder Herrera feels a trio already in the squad can lead them to Premier League glory.

He feels France star Pogba has the quality to be classed as the world's best midfielder, while forwards Rashford and Martial can also be considered among the top five or 10 players in the game.

"I give you my opinion: I don't know what other players say but he is a midfielder that has everything," Herrera said of Pogba in an interview with The Athletic.

"An NBA athlete with Brazilian feet and the combinations of a Spanish midfielder. He can combine really well – he can do one-two, very quick at high speed. He does have a good attitude.

"If you see other midfielders in the world, they may have some qualities control of the ball, long shots, passes, tackles, box-to-box.

"But Paul can do all of this, plus head the ball, score goals, make recoveries, one against one – everything. But of course, if you want to become the best midfielder in the world, it is about consistency.

"You have to do it day in, day out. He is a good guy. He wants to do it. He does train well. He has to do it every day."

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Herrera, who left United in 2019, was similarly positive about his former team-mates Rashford and Martial.

"They have the quality to be among the top 10 in the world," he said of United's young forwards.

"Why do we admire Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, or [Eden] Hazard, who I also think is one of the best in the world? We admire them because they keep that form for a long time.

"If they do it, they will become, maybe not Messi or Cristiano – because they are unique in the history of football – but they can be top five or top 10.

"But they have to do it for a long time and keep it up. It is the same for Paul.

"Rashford is on his way to doing it and Paul can be the best midfielder in the world if he keeps playing those games where we are all amazed by him.

"But to keep it at that level is the most difficult thing in football. To keep at it Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday, every time.

"If those three can do that, Manchester United will win the Premier League soon, for sure."