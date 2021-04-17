Pogba: Playing with Fernandes at Man Utd is a joy

Paul Pogba says it is "a joy" to play with Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.

The World Cup winner has made an impressive return from injury in the past five weeks, scoring in the win over Milan and registering assists against Brighton and Hove Albion, Tottenham and Granada.

Playing alongside Fernandes for United has been a particular thrill for Pogba since the Portugal international joined him at Old Trafford last year.

Pogba says Fernandes can do everything and is delighted with how their understanding has developed on the pitch.

"I enjoy playing with Bruno," Pogba said to MUTV. "He is someone who understands the game and understands the movement that can give you a beautiful pass.

"He can finish too. He is all over the place, he can do everything really... except defending!

"But really, it is always a joy to play him, to understand him.

"He understands me as well, he can take my position, I can take his position as well. I think he suits the team, he is a very dominant influence in our team."

No United midfielder has played more times in all competitions than Fernandes since the former Sporting CP playmaker made his debut, with the 26-year-old making 71 appearances.

Pogba (48) ranks fourth on that list, behind Fred and Scott McTominay (both 58), while he has only started 34 times, mainly due to injuries.

While he may no longer be the main man at United, Pogba was asked about his role in keeping up the dressing room morale and his dancing skills.

Ahead of the Premier League match at home to Burnley on Sunday, Pogba said: "I'm just myself with the guys and if it can help them to be relaxed and be happy and have a good performance, then I will keep doing it obviously.

"It is important to have a group that gel well together because football is teamwork and you have to be with everyone, you have to be connected, that is how you win.

"When you are connected like this, it is easier to win."

Asked if he or defender Eric Bailly had the best dance moves, Pogba replied: "It depends - Eric is the best African dancer, I'm more e-pop and American dance and stuff like this.

"We complete each other I will say!"

Pogba and Fernandes are both expected to start against Burnley, against whom the France star scored the winner in a 1-0 victory at Turf Moor the last time the two teams met in January.

United are therefore looking to complete their first league double over Burnley since the 1975-76 campaign.

They are also bidding to win five consecutive Premier League games for the first time since they won their first six under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January 2019.