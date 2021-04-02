Pogba can help Man Utd recapture spark, says Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba can help Manchester United get their spark back as the midfielder prepares to make his Premier League return.

Pogba is set to play his first top-flight game in almost two months since suffering a thigh injury against Everton on February 6.

Following his return from injury he scored in the Europa League against Milan and featured against Leicester City in the FA Cup prior to the international break, when he played three times for France to continue building up his fitness.

United have only scored more than one goal in one of their last eight games across all competitions.

But Solskjaer hopes a refreshed Pogba can help to reverse that trend, starting with Sunday's home Premier League clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.

"It is a massive boost," Solskjaer said about the return of Pogba. "He has come back bright and is ready to go.

"We know how important he will be for us and how important he has been.

"To have players of his quality out for longer periods shows the quality of the others, that we have done so well.

"But towards the end of this season having Paul back fit and getting our forwards firing again, hopefully we can get that spark back and score more goals again."

Forwards Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are in contention to play if they emerge unscathed from training on Friday and Saturday.

Edinson Cavani is also poised to continue his comeback after a frustrating run of injuries.

But fellow attacker Anthony Martial and defender Victor Lindelof missed the first of those two training sessions.

Brighton have won consecutive matches against Southampton and Newcastle United going into the clash with the Red Devils.

Solskjaer added: "Since I came we have played them quite a few times and we have always had some hard-fought games, difficult games.

"When you prepare for a game against Brighton you can see all our players with bright eyes because they respect the way they play and the quality they have had against us.

"We know we have to be on our best to earn the right to play. You have to work really hard to get the ball off them."

Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in 12 previous visits, losing on each of their last six trips to Old Trafford.

United are looking to keep five consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since August 2017, when they were managed by Jose Mourinho.

But if Brighton are able to win a third straight top-flight game, it will be the first time they have achieved the feat since October 2018.

They would also become the first team in over a decade to win away at both Liverpool and United in the same Premier League season.