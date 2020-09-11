Pogba back in Man Utd training but doubtful for Premier League opener

Paul Pogba has returned to Manchester United training after recovering from coronavirus but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unsure if the midfielder will be fit for the team's Premier League opener.

The 27-year-old was forced to pull out of France's Nations League double-header with Sweden and Croatia over the past week following a positive test for COVID-19.

However, after a period of self-isolation, he has now been cleared to link up with his United team-mates ahead of their trip to Crystal Palace on September 19.

Pogba has not played since the 2-1 Europa League semi-final defeat to Sevilla on August 16, though manager Solskjaer is hopeful the former Juventus man can quickly rebuild his fitness.

"Paul's had a couple of training sessions so he's lost out on a few sessions because of the virus, of course," Solskjaer told MUTV on Friday.

"But Paul is quick to get fit. Of course, he worked really hard to get back after lockdown last time and played the majority of the games.

"Hopefully he'll be ready for next weekend. I am not 100 per cent sure, though."

Pogba was used 22 times for United in an injury-plagued 2019-20, 14 of those appearances coming after football resumed in June.

He is not expected to play any part in this Saturday's pre-season friendly with Aston Villa, but left-back Luke Shaw is set to feature after recovering from an ankle injury sustained in the latter stages of last season.

New signing Donny van de Beek, brought in from Ajax earlier this month for a fee that could rise to £39million, is also likely to get his first minutes in a United shirt.

"Luke is looking really good in training," Solskjaer said. "He has come back, looking strong, and will play in the friendly against Villa.

"It's going to be a game to give players minutes. Some have trained more than others and some will be more ready than others.

"Some played international games, which actually sometimes you think you don't really want that but some of them have got valuable minutes there.

"We'll give the others minutes against Villa so they can all start on a decent level because it's going to be a long season."