Pochettino dedicates Tottenham win to Levy

Mauricio Pochettino dedicated Tottenham's 2-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace to chairman Daniel Levy after a wonderful opening night at the club's new stadium.

Spurs had to be patient to make their debut at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after the estimated £1 billion project suffered a string of delays, but they immediately made themselves at home to end a five-game winless run in the league.

Son Heung-min put them on their way after 55 minutes before Christian Eriksen wrapped up all three points 10 minutes from time.

Pochettino reiterated his stance that Tottenham's new home is "the best stadium in the world" and believes Levy deserves credit for delivering the project.

"It's a special moment, a special night," he told Sky Sports. "I feel and believe it is the best stadium in the world.

"We knew the game was going to be difficult and tough. You don't know how we're going to react but, playing the way we played in the first half, we were going to score.

"I'm pleased for Daniel Levy because of this fantastic project and I dedicate that victory to him. The emotion was amazing from the beginning. To win was so important to us.

"Today we touched the glory. Now we need to touch the glory of lifting trophies. Now is the start of a chapter. We close one chapter and open another chapter and bring victory to our fans."

The win moved Tottenham above Arsenal into third but their north London rivals do have a game in hand.