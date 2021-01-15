Paul Pogba: Man Utd capable of Premier League glory

Paul Pogba says Manchester United are capable of winning the Premier League but expects a long title race with many teams still in the running.

United travel to Anfield on Sunday to face champions Liverpool.

Victory would move Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side six points clear of Liverpool after an 11-game unbeaten top-flight run, containing nine wins, catapulted them to the top.

The improved form of Pogba has been crucial to that and he is aware Liverpool represent a huge test, but he told his United team-mates anything was possible this season if they remain focused.

"I think we can win it if we keep our focus but there's a lot of teams that can win it - we are not there yet, we are still very far [away]," he said to Sky Sports about the Premier League title race.

"We have improved a lot, we keep improving but we still have a very young team.

"Obviously we cannot say now we are at the same level as [Liverpool] because they won the Premier League and keep winning so the day we win - that is when we say we are at the same level.

"If you want to be the best you have to beat the best. We want to beat the Premier League winners.

"We know how good they have been playing over the last few years - we know their quality and how they play.

"It's always been a tough game. We know how difficult it will be and we just have to focus and try to stay at the top."

While United have impressed in the league, they were beaten by rivals Manchester City in the EFL Cup semi-final last week.

It was the fourth time they have lost in the last four of a competition under Solskjaer.

Asked how United could take the next step, Pogba said: "By always wanting more.

"Always focus on the next game, the most important one. Always the next game, the next game. If you win 3-0, or lose 1-0, it's the next game.

"Keep the focus, keep the mentality, keep strong in the head and keep calm.

"Obviously with confidence that you are going to do it. That's how I see it. You are not a champion until you get the trophy, so you have to keep carrying on."