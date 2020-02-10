Ozil uncertain on Arsenal future despite Arteta impact

Mesut Ozil admits he is unsure about his long-term future despite enjoying a more positive spell at Arsenal.

The 31-year-old has started all but one of the Gunners' Premier League matches since Mikel Arteta took charge in December, having endured a difficult time under former head coach Unai Emery.

With a year left on his contract, Ozil has been linked with a move to DC United in MLS as well as Fenerbahce in Turkey.

The playmaker appears uncertain what the future holds, although he is determined to give us all for Arsenal for the rest of the season.

"After this season I have one more year and after that I don't know what will happen because I can't see the future," he told reporters during Arsenal's training camp in Dubai.

"What I can do is give everything for the team, for myself, to be successful and let's see what happens in the future."

Arsenal sit 10th in the Premier League, 10 points off the top four, having won only one out of eight league games since Arteta's appointment on December 20.

However, Ozil insists there are signs of improvement under the former Manchester City assistant, and he believes Champions League qualification is still possible.

"We know it is a hard season for us, but we want to win games to take the points to be maybe at the end of the season in the top four," he said.

"Our goal is to be in the Champions League. This year, we had difficult times, but I think we're in a good way.

"In just the two months Mikel is here we improve a lot."

Arsenal face Newcastle United at home in their next league match on February 16.