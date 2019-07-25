Ozil trolls Spurs fan with 'trophy cabinet' gag

As an Arsenal player, Mesut Ozil will be a regular target of Tottenham fans, but he proved with a "trophy cabinet" gag that he can give as good as he gets.

For Spurs' team photo ahead of Sunday's 3-2 win over Juventus, their starting XI took a leaf out of Wales' book, lining up in a disjointed, unusual fashion that left a gap in the back row.

A Spurs fan posted the photo to Twitter at the time and asked why Ozil was in their team photo, seemingly comparing the German to the void.

After a few days enjoying plenty of positive social media attention, the Spurs fan had the tables turned on him by Ozil.

The Gunners midfielder jabbed back with a response that will surely delight even his biggest critics among Arsenal fans, saying: "If you look closely… You can see your trophy cabinet".

Spurs last won a major trophy in 2008 when they lifted the EFL Cup – before that their most-recent triumph was the 1990-91 FA Cup.

Ozil's barb swiftly went viral, receiving over 130,000 likes in two hours.