On this day in sport: Man Utd appoint Moyes, Kerry packs a punch

David Moyes was appointed as Manchester United boss seven years ago on Saturday and Kerry Packer shook up the cricketing establishment back in 1977.

A day on from Alex Ferguson announcing his retirement after a long, glorious reign at Old Trafford, Everton manager Moyes was introduced as his successor.

Australian media mogul Packer was making waves 43 years ago with the birth of the World Series Cricket.

Free-scoring Manchester City's record-breaking Premier League exploits are fresher in the memory, while Michael Schumacher claimed a record-equalling victory on May 9, 2004.

We look back at those most memorable sporting moments.

1977 - Packer starts a revolution

The impact Packer's intervention had upon cricket at the highest level is still felt to this day.

He signed up dozens of the best players in the world for a breakaway tournament, christened World Series Cricket, to be staged in opposition to established international series.

Packer had becoming increasingly frustrated at seeing attempts to secure TV rights for his Channel Nine network dismissed by the Australian Cricket Board.

On this day in 1977, it emerged that 13 Australians who were set to feature in the Ashes had signed for Packer along with the likes of Tony Greig, who was sacked as England captain as a result.

Players were lured by better financial packages and Packer not only ruffled a few feathers but is credited with heralding a watershed moment for the sport.

2004 - Schumacher's record-equalling high five

The great Schumacher did not have one of his better races at the Circuit de Catalunya but he was able to celebrate making it five wins out of five in a dream start to the 2004 Formula One season.

In doing so, Schumacher matched the record set by Nigel Mansell 12 years earlier.

Ferrari's rivals were unable to take advantage of what was certainly not a flawless weekend for the Scuderia, with Schumacher hampered by a defective exhaust.

His start had not got to plan in Barcelona either, but the seven-time world champion was not to be denied.

2013 - Moyes is the man for United

United fans were still digesting the huge announcement that Ferguson would quit at the end of the 2012-13 season when Moyes was named as the man to take the hotseat.

Moyes had impressed the United board during his tenure with the Toffees and was handed a six-year deal.

Ferguson said: "David is a man of great integrity with a strong work ethic. I've admired his work for a long time and approached him as far back as 1998 to discuss the position of assistant manager here. There is no question he has all the qualities we expect of a manager at this club."

It was always going to be a tough task taking over from his fellow Scot and Moyes was sacked after just 10 months in the role.

2018 - Relentless City make history

Pep Guardiola's City made history on this day two years ago by setting a record Premier League points tally.

City eased to a 3-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion to surpass the previous best mark of 95 points set by Chelsea in the 2004-05 campaign.

The newly crowned champions were not finished there, reaching 100 points when Gabriel Jesus sealed a last-gasp 1-0 win at Southampton on the final day.

City were a mammoth 19 points better off than second-placed neighbours United when the season came to an end, having lost just twice.

In 2018-19, City and Liverpool registered the second and third biggest points totals in Premier League history, with Guardiola's men racking up 98 to retain the title by a point.