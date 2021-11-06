Norwich part ways with Farke despite recording first win of 2021-22

Norwich City have confirmed Daniel Farke has left the club on the day the Canaries recorded their first win of the Premier League season.

Farke has spent the past four and a half years at Carrow Road, overseeing 208 matches in total.

He won the Championship on two occasions, though Norwich – who were relegated from the top flight in 2019-20 – have started this season poorly in the Premier League.

Farke's position has seemed increasingly precarious, though Norwich then mustered a 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday.

However, it was not enough for the Austrian to keep his job, with Norwich having made the decision to cut ties heading into the international break.

Sporting director Stuart Webber said: "In continuing to demand the very best for our football club, this decision was not an easy one.

"I know how determined Daniel and his staff were to succeed at this level, but we feel that now is the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status.

"All at Norwich City should be forever grateful to Daniel and his staff for the significant role they have played in our journey. They helped deliver two Championship titles, many memorable moments and they all fully bought into our philosophy and what it means to be part of this football club.

"It's important that we now look forward. We have 27 league games remaining and a long way to go in the current season. We know we have the ability within our playing squad and staff to start picking up points and climbing the league table."

Prior to Saturday's win at Brentford, Norwich had taken just two points from their previous 20 Premier League matches (D2 L18) and had not scored more than once in any of their past 28 top-flight games. Only Wolves between January 1984 and October 2003 had a longer run of games without scoring more than once in top-flight history (30 in a row).

Norwich still sit bottom on five points after Newcastle United managed to draw with Brighton and Hove Albion. The Canaries have already conceded 26 goals, scoring just five in return.