Newcastle's new owners at St James' Park as PIF era begins against Tottenham

Getty Images

Newcastle United's new owners were at St James' Park for the first game of the PIF era against Tottenham, who named Son Heung-min in their starting XI.

Last week saw Mike Ashley's 14-year tenure as owner at Newcastle come to an end as a long-awaited takeover was completed.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) took an 80 per cent stake in the club. Amanda Staveley's PCP Capital Partners and the Reuben brothers' RB Sports & Media each took on 10 per cent.

With PIF having estimated total assets of at least $500billion, their financial backing is expected to transform Newcastle into a club that will consistently compete for major trophies.

The club's new chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan was among those in attendance to watch Newcastle attempt to get their first Premier League win of the season.

Callum Wilson returned to Newcastle's XI having recovered from a thigh injury, while Tottenham were able to call on Son to play up front with Harry Kane.

Before the game, Spurs clarified the situation surrounding the results of COVID-19 tests for two unnamed players who had returned from international duty.

"Following a number of reports regarding the health of our players, the club would like to provide clarity to events of the past 48 hours," a Tottenham statement read.

"After further analysis following Premier League protocol, two players – whose names will not be disclosed due to medical confidentiality – returned false positive tests for COVID-19 on Friday after returning from international duty."

