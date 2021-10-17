Newcastle United v Tottenham temporarily suspended after medical emergency in the stands

Newcastle United's game with Tottenham on Sunday was suspended shortly before half-time due to a medical emergency in the crowd.

Just before the 40th minute, with Spurs leading 2-1, a section of the crowd in the ground's East Stand alerted the players on that side of the pitch to an apparent emergency in the stands.

Spurs' Sergio Reguilon was one of the first to speak to referee Andre Marriner, while Eric Dier and Oliver Skipp went across to the dugout to request medical assistance.

Eventually, a physio with a defibrillator ran across the pitch, with referee Marriner pausing the play and instructing the players to leave the pitch.

After around five minutes with both sets of players standing on the sidelines, Marriner was seen discussing the situation with a steward and a police officer.

The referee then signalled for all of the players to leave the pitch.

Sunday's match, the first under the club's new ownership, who were in attendance, began in style for Newcastle, who hit the front through Callum Wilson in the second minute.

However, Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane flipped the game on its head in the space of five minutes.