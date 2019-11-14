Newcastle United captain Lascelles to miss rest of 2019 with knee injury

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has been ruled out for the rest of 2019 with a knee injury.

The centre-back was hurt during the 2-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth at St James' Park last Saturday.

Newcastle confirmed on Thursday that Lascelles will not play again until the new year.

The 26-year-old has played in all 12 of Newcastle's league games this season and scored in the 1-1 draw with Wolves on October 27.

He will now miss matches against Aston Villa, Manchester City, Sheffield United, Southampton, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Everton.

Steve Bruce's side begin 2020 at home to Leicester City on January 1 and head to Wolves on January 11, after the third round of FA Cup matches.