New Man Utd manager Ten Hag to attend Palace finale - reports



Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly arrived in England and is set to attend the ailing giants' final game of the Premier League season, according to several British media outlets.

United will wrap up a disappointing campaign away to Crystal Palace on Sunday, in what will be interim boss Ralf Rangnick's last game in charge.

Ten Hag will begin work officially as United manager the following day but Britain's PA news agency said the 52-year-old Dutchman had already arrived in the UK and would be on hand to witness his new side play Palace.

The Selhurst Park match will see United, currently sixth in the Premier League table, trying to secure qualification for the Europa League and avoid dropping down into the third-tier Europa Conference League.

It is also set to be the final United appearance for several players who are leaving the Red Devils, including defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic.

"I just want to say thank you for the fantastic support," Matic, who joined United in 2017, told club media.

"It's going to take some time but United will be back. Keep supporting the team. Stay together."

United finished second in the Premier League and reached the Europa League final last season.

But after an initially encouraging start this term they endured a slump that led to the exit of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Rangnick unable to turn things around.

United are without a major trophy since winning the 2017 Europa League final against Ajax -- Ten Hag's current club.

Ten Hag was confirmed as United's new manager four weeks ago, but preparations for his new role at Old Trafford were put on hold until he had guided Ajax to the Dutch Eredivisie title, which the Amsterdam side secured with last week's 5-0 thrashing of Heerenveen.

