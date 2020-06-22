Neville: All I want from Pogba is commitment at Man Utd

Gary Neville says Manchester United only need "commitment" from Paul Pogba as his world-class quality has never been in question.

The France international has had a miserable 2019-20 season with injuries restricting him to five Premier League starts amid constant speculation over a move away from Old Trafford.

But Pogba made an impressive return as a substitute in the 1-1 away draw against Tottenham on Friday, winning the penalty which was converted by Bruno Fernandes.

United fans are hoping Pogba and Fernandes can form a fruitful midfield partnership and Neville thinks the chances of the World Cup winner staying increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former United captain insists the ability and production of Pogba has never been worthy of criticism, calling him the club's only player in the world-class bracket.

"A committed Paul Pogba can be a great player for Manchester United," Neville told Sky Sports.

"His goal and assist numbers are very good over the last couple of seasons. They are up there with the best.

"Hopefully with the economical problems – clubs can't spend £80, 90,100 million on players – United will keep him.

"Pogba will then understand that's he's staying – all I ever want from him is commitment."

Neville added: "I've never blamed him for United's troubles, I do believe he's the one true world-class player, although I would have put David de Gea in there two years ago.

"Pogba should be the one to lead from the front and if there is speculation around his future it does create doubt in the dressing room.

"Now there's a better chance of that team succeeding."

With his side unbeaten in 12 matches across all competitions, Pogba is set to feature at home to Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday.