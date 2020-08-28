Motivation will not be Liverpool's problem this season, says Klopp

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will not lack motivation in their latest Premier League title pursuit despite ending a 30-year wait for the championship.

Klopp finally delivered a top-flight title to Anfield last term, dominating the division and earning 99 points in a record-breaking success.

Yet while the triumph was a relief for Reds supporters, their manager is not now looking to rest on his laurels as Liverpool prepare to go again.

"Motivation will not be our problem," Klopp said ahead of facing Arsenal in the Community Shield.

"Will we lose football games? I don't like it, but probably yes. It's all about how you deal with different situations. We will win a football game, probably yes, but how do you deal with that situation?

"All these kind of things, nothing really changes; it's all about how you feel when you lose, how you feel when you win. I know this team will not stop trying and that's all I need.

"I will not stop trying but I don't expect everything to happen for me. I never expected it then and don't expect it now. But I will give my absolute everything and I expect my boys to give everything as well.

"That brings us into a position where we can be really competitive, and being competitive is the first step to go for titles, the chance to be around in the moments when decisions are made.

"That's what we learned a little bit, but if we can do it still, we have to do well on the pitch."

Klopp is anticipating a testing title tussle, however, and name-checked Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City as potential rivals.

Chelsea have been particularly active in the transfer market, while City have been linked with Lionel Messi, but Klopp values Liverpool's continuity.

"Probably every year it's harder and it was, for sure, not easy last season," he said. "It looked it in moments, but only because we were a result machine.

"It was always hard, all the games we had to fight so hard. That will happen this time.

"If you make a lot of changes in your squad, that's good, but that's more in the long term than the short term, because you need to get used to each other and all this kind of stuff.

"We have that little advantage that we are used to each other, so we know what we are doing to doing specific moments.

"But we have to mix it up with a sensational attitude and with a sensational desire in the game. We have to be really aggressive with our runs and our movements, we have to be constantly in a 100 per cent mood and always go with what you have.

"It was very difficult last year, very difficult for City the year before, obviously, and it will be difficult for everybody this year. But it's not decided yet, so let's try."