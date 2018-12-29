More to come from Liverpool, warns Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp warned there is a lot more to come from the unbeaten Premier League leaders.

Klopp's Liverpool are six points clear atop the table as the Reds welcome fifth-placed Arsenal to Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool have won 16 of their opening 19 matches to top the standings ahead of Tottenham and reigning champions Manchester City.

However, Klopp insisted Liverpool have to improve, telling reporters: "We had our moments. We had very good moments.

"There are a lot of really good parts but was there a game where I thought, 'It is not possible that we can be better?' No. It was not there yet. We have to improve in pretty much everything. There is a lot to come from the boys, but so far the steps are really OK.

"It was said we lost a bit of our spectacular [style] when people were asking, 'It's good you don't concede, but where is the free-flowing football?' and I sit here and think it is like a kid getting a nice present for Christmas and then asking, 'Where is the other one?'

"You always want something else or a bit more. We had to develop. It's not a new style, but we had to step a bit aside to start again."

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, meanwhile, said Klopp's rotation policy has been key to the team's title push.

"We want to keep everyone fresh until the end of the season because since I have been here we have been quite unlucky with injuries," added the Dutchman.

"It goes quite well with rotating. Everyone is trying to do their best when they play. Until now it works and let's hope it works until the end of the season.

"You find out in training. I think everybody wants to play every game, but you play so many games and the way we play with a high intensity sometimes you need a rest.

"In that way rotation is good players. If you were to ask the players do they want to play, then every player wants to play in every game. It is the manager's decision.

"Sometimes it is a decision you don't like, but he knows what is best for the team. Up to now it goes quite well. People get a rest when they need one and the level stays the same [on the pitch].

"I think that is due to a mixture of things. The coaching, the players' professionalism in the way we work together and the way we help each other out. We got the results we needed."